India News | Police Special Cell Busts International Drug Cartel, Arrests Iranian National in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): An international narcotics drug cartel was busted by a special cell and one Iranian national was arrested in the case. One kg of fine-quality heroin with an international value of more than Rs. 5 crore was recovered. The recovered heroin was smuggled into India from Afghanistan via Iran, Delhi police said on Tuesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohsen Vahedi.

Delhi police on Tuesday said, "The narcotics drug supplier was arrested from the Sunroof Hotel, Malviya Nagar, Delhi, on January 1, 2024, with 1 kg of fine-quality heroin valued at more than 5 crore in the international market."

Delhi police further said that due to the forthcoming Republic Day, an intensified check was being done by the staff of Special Cell/Southern Range in the hotels as well as malls.

"During this drive on January 1, SI Ram Kumar of Special Cell/SR was checking the records, i.e., 'C' forms of foreigners, residing in the hotels situated in the area of South District, Delhi. He felt suspicious and thoroughly checked the record of one Iranian national residing in the hotel Sunroof Residency, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar and recovered 1 kg of fine-quality heroin from him. He further disclosed to have been indulging in drug supplying rackets in Delhi/NCR," Delhi police further said.

A case under the appropriate sections of the NDPS Act was registered at the PS Special Cell.

During the interrogation of the arrested drug supplier, it was revealed that he was a member of a big international narcotic drug cartel and procured heroin from drug lord Habeeb, operating from Afghanistan.

He further disclosed that he had indulged in drug supply in Delhi/NCR.

Accused Mohsen Vahedi disclosed that the quality of heroin manufactured and smuggled from Afghanistan is much superior and in high demand internationally as well as in India, in comparison to the heroin manufactured from opium in