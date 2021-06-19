Kottayam(Ker), Jun 19 (PTI) A police sub-inspector suffered hack injuries in this south Kerala district on Saturday, when a man allegedly attacked him using a weapon when the investigators arrested his son, accused in an attempt to murder case.

Prasad, father of Ajin, an accused in an attempt to murder case, suddenly attacked Grade SI Vidhyadharan when the investigators arrested the son from their home at Vellavur near Manimala here, police said.

Attached to the Manimala police station here, the SI suffered a cut on the right side of his face in the unexpected attack, they said.

"His skull was fractured in the attack. He was rushed to the nearby hospital and the condition is stable as of now," a police official said adding that both Prasad and Ajith were arrested later.

Minister V N Vasavan said the government would meet the treatment expense of Vidhyadharan and expert medical care would be ensured to him.

