Pratapgarh (UP) Apr 3 (PTI) The Pratapgarh police on Saturday unearthed an illicit liquor manufacturing unit and a godown stocking the hooch besides various chemicals, raw material and equipment to make the brew, in the district.

The police also arrested 14 persons, including four women, and seized liquor worth Rs 25 lakh besides several raw material and equipment, in a series of joint raids with the Excise Departments officials, Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

He said on a tip-off, the police conducted the first raid at the house of the Mohadinagar village resident Shiv Murti in the Hathigava police station area and unearthed the liquor manufacturing unit being operated from his house.

Tomar said illicit liquor worth Rs 25 lakh, raw material, equipment used for making the brew were recovered from the spot and seven people including four women were arrested while 20 others managed to escape.

All those arrested have confessed that they have been making liquor for distributing it during the upcoming panchayat elections, the SP said.

In another raid carried out at the godown of liquor mafia Guddu Singh in Parsipur Jhajhamau village under Hathigawa police station area, the police team found liquor buried under the ground of the godown, the SP said.

Various chemicals and equipment for making liquor and labels too were recovered from there, he said, seven people were arrested from the godown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)