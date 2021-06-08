Jammu, Jun 8 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday registered a criminal case against a policeman for alleging forging documents related to his date of birth and academic qualification to secure a job in the armed police 23 years ago.

Constable Vijay Kumar, a resident of Nowshera area of Rajouri district, was booked under relevant sections of law after a preliminary verification into a complaint substantiated the allegations of fraud committed by him, a spokesman of the Crime Branch Jammu said.

He said a written complaint was received in Crime Branch from Roshan Lal, also a resident of Nowshera, claiming that Kumar who is presently working as constable in J-K Police and serving in the second battalion of the Indian Reserve Police got appointed in police department by producing fake school and date of birth certificates. He had alleged that Kumar's his real date of birth is May 21, 1973 and his qualification is 6th pass as per school records of Government High School Langer (Nowshera).

On the receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was initiated by Crime Branch Jammu and during the course of enquiry the allegations levelled in the complaint were substantiated as the evidence collected so far is contrary to the certificates and documents submitted by the accused in the police department at the time of his appointment wherein his date of birth has been mentioned as February 4, 1978 and his qualification as class 8th pass, on the basis of which he obtained constabulary job in J& K Police (Armed), the spokesman said.

“The accused has used fake documents as genuine and thus has committed the offences of forgery and cheating, thereby obtaining illegal monetary benefit in the shape of salary and causing wrongful gain to himself and corresponding loss to the government exchequer,” the spokesman said.

He said the investigation of the case has been set in motion for indepth probe.

