Muzaffarpur, October 9: A policeman was shot dead when he was going to the police station in Maniari of Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, an official said.

"On Thursday morning, a policeman was shot dead when he was going to the police station in Maniari, Muzaffarpur. We are still in the preliminary stage of the investigation. We will probe the matter," said ASP (West) Syed Imran Masood.

"We will look into the case from all possible angles and will find out who is behind this incident," he added.

