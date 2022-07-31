Kozhikode (Kerala), Jul 31 (PTI) A sub-inspector (SI) and his driver, also a policeman, were attacked by two men allegedly drunk during a routine vehicle-check at Palayam junction in Kozhikode district of Kerala in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred while the SI was carrying out the check at around 3 AM.

The driver and co-passenger of a car attacked the driver of the police jeep and manhandled SI Abhishek after being stopped and asked to get out of their car.

The duo was overpowered with the help of bystanders and taken into custody, the police said.

The two, identified as Vipin and Shihab, were later sent for a medical examination, the police said and added that a case has been registered against the two belonging to nearby Puthiyappa.

