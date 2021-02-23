New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A man was allegedly thrashed by two personnel of the Delhi Police outside his house in the Gautam Nagar area of the city, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said a probe has been launched after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

In the video, the policemen can be seen slapping and abusing the man. The victim falls on the road and the personnel keep abusing him.

The incident happened on Monday night in the southern part of the city.

The probe is underway against the personnel and action will be taken as per the law, the official said.

