Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 21 (ANI): Two policemen who had gone to investigate a marital dispute case on the complaint of a woman, were allegedly attacked by her in-laws with bricks and stones in Uttar Pradesh's Rasulabad on Sunday.

According to the police, during the investigation, a chowki in-charge and a constable got into an argument with the in-laws of the woman who then allegedly assaulted them with bricks and stones before fleeing the spot.

Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Chaudhary told ANI, "On a complaint call of a woman, a chowki in-charge and a constable had gone for investigation, during which they got into an argument with her in-laws. Her in-laws attacked them with stones and bricks. Legal action is being taken against the accused."

The injured policemen are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and several teams have been formed to arrest the accused persons, said the police.

"They have been admitted to a hospital. Several teams have been formed to nab the accused," said Preetinder Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Kanpur Range. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)