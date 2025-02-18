Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 18 (ANI): Following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's controversial remark calling Maha Kumbh 2025 "Mrityu Kumbh," leaders across different political and religious backgrounds have strongly condemned her statement.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, National General Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, expressed the organization's disapproval, saying, "Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti condemns the statement of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that Maha Kumbh is 'Mrityu Kumbh'... The way Hindus of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and I should say Eastern India have been coming here for the 'Amrit snan', it is natural for you to be restless. I feel that the upcoming assembly elections of West Bengal will prove to be a 'Mrityu Kumbh' for your political career..."

Also Read | Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP Sweeps Local Body Polls.

Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader and MLA Naushad Siddiqui also weighed in on the matter, stating, "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called Maha Kumbh 'Mrityu Kumbh', we oppose her words... A large number of devotees are going to Prayagraj, and Yogi Adityanath has failed to provide better arrangements in Maha Kumbh; this should be discussed... but giving such a huge religious event some other name is condemnable..."

Meanwhile, in response to Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the Maha Kumbh, Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs in the West Bengal State Assembly led a protest. The group raised slogans and voiced their opposition to the CM's remarks.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs State Cyber Cell To Contact Wikipedia Over 'Objectionable' Content Against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

On Tuesday, Adhikari appealed to the Hindu and saint communities to register a strong protest.

He said, "I appeal to the Hindu community, saint community to register a strong protest. A little while ago, on the Floor of the House (State Assembly), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that this is not Maha Kumbh but 'Mrityu Kumbh'. Raise your voice against this attack on Hinduism, on Maha Kumbh."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had raised serious concerns over the management of Maha Kumbh 2025, calling the event "Mrityu Kumbh" due to what she described as a lack of proper planning.

The West Bengal CM, who was addressing the Legislative Assembly, expressed her respect for the holy Ganga Maa and the significance of the Maha Kumbh, but strongly criticized the organizers for the inadequate arrangements resulting in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 in New Delhi Railway station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)