Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 9 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Friday said that the political conspiracy behind the events in Sandeshkhali was hatched by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to divert attention from the widely acknowledged state budget.

While underscoring that the Sandeshkhali panchayat is governed by CPI(M), the party asserted that the state police will unearth the cabal that has colluded to destroy the peace of West Bengal.

"Sandeshkhali is CPI(M)'s bastion. We have never won in this area. The violence is a result of the collective efforts of both the BJP and the CPI(M). Out of 14 anchals in the area, violence was orchestrated in one anchal. This isolated incident is being used to propagate that violence is being witnessed in all of Sandeshkhali," AITC leader Partha Bhowmick said addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan.

Bhowmick further said that some Trinamool Cogress workers were attacked by some unknown miscreants some days back.

"A few days ago, Trinamool Congress held a rally to protest against the BJP-led Central government for depriving Bengal of its rightful dues. While returning from the rally, our workers in Sandeshkhali panchayat were attacked by some unknown people. Later, a larger mob targeted Trinamool leaders and set their houses as well as poultry farms on fire. Today, efforts were made to spread the violence to nearby villages. This is a deliberate attempt to disrupt law and order in a peaceful area. Police have taken necessary action and made arrests," he said.

Highlighting the political conspiracy behind the chaos and its trigger, Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar condemned the incident and said that CPI(M) and BJP workers were trying to create mayhem in the area.

"We condemn the ongoing violence but there is also information that CPI(M) and BJP workers are trying to create mayhem there. Mamata Banerjee had announced that the state government would release pending dues of 21 lakh MGNREGA workers who had not received their wages from the BJP-led Centre by February 21. The aggrieved workers set to benefit from the announcement were very happy. But to make sure that this doesn't remain in the news, efforts are being made to disrupt peace in the state. We strongly condemn this," he said.

The AITC leaders reiterated that police and administration will take action against anyone trying to disrupt the law and order in the area, irrespective of their political affiliation.

"The ADG has categorically mentioned that the law and order is under control. The Police are also taking necessary action against all who stoked violence. Trinamool Congress does not endorse any kind of voilence," AITC MP Pratima Mondal said. (ANI)

