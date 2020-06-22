By Pramod Chaturvedi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge, several lawmakers, political leaders, bureaucrats and police officials in Telangana have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Also, several staff members of political representatives and bureaucrats were tested positive, following which the concerned VIPs and in some cases, their families were placed under home quarantine.

For instance, in Hyderabad, the Mayor and his family were placed under home quarantine after their driver tested positive for COVID-19. Similarly, Former BJP MLA tested positive for the virus and was placed under isolation. Goshamahal BJP MLA's Gunman had also tested positive for coronavirus, after which the MLA, along with his family members were put under home quarantine.

Apart from that, the Telangana Finance Minister's Personal Assistant had tested positive for COVID-19 after which the Minister was advised home isolation.

A total of three Legislators from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi also tested positive for the virus, including two from Nizamabad district and one from Mulugu district. All the three legislators were asymptomatic and were advised home quarantine.

In addition to these cases, two senior Congress leaders tested positive for coronavirus, both being symptomatic. In a similar occurrence, V.Hanumanth Rao, the Former PCC President and ex-MP was experiencing symptoms and was later found positive for the virus. He was then admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment on Sunday.

An officer from the State Health Department working as an Expert-Committee member of the State Health Minister Eatela Rajendra, for handling COVID-19 cases, had attended several meetings before testing positive for the virus.

Earlier, three senior IPS officers had tested positive for the virus in the state. All three officers were asymptomatic and were advised home quarantine by health officials. TPCC Treasurer had also tested positive for coronavirus.

As many as 730 new positive cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,802.According to the state government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare , a total of 3,731 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals and 210 deaths have been reported due to coronavirus in the state. Currently, there are 3,861 active cases in the state (ANI)

