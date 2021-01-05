Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): There are "political motives" behind the attacks on temples in the state, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy while blaming the Opposition for such incidents.

During a 'Spandana' video conference with district collectors on Tuesday, Reddy said: "A new model of political guerilla warfare is taking place in the state. There are 'political motives' behind the attacks on temples in the state. The idols are being desecrated and the very next day those incidents are being posted on social media."

He accused the Opposition parties of using such incidents as "opportunities".

The Chief Minister asserted that his government is delivering many welfare schemes for the public. "The Opposition is unable to digest the public welfare, and that is why such incidents are orchestrated. Without any fear of God; idols are being demolished. The Opposition wants to defame the government through these incidents," he added.

Reddy called the attacks on temples a form of "political guerilla warfare", which needs to be tackled.

Recounting the efforts taken by the government in view of attacks on temples, he said the government has installed 36,000 CCTV cameras in the temples. He added that stern actions will be taken against those who spread hatred among castes and religions. (ANI)

