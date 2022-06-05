Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the Opposition stating that political parties running in the name of Adivasis (tribals) looted and betrayed them while adding that only the BJP thinks about their welfare.

Addressing the Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda Vishwas Rally in Ranchi, Nadda said, "It is only the BJP and its leader who can say we have done things for Adivasis. But the political parties running in the name of Adivasis cannot say anything, they will only say how they looted the Adivasis and how they betrayed the Adivasis."

The BJP chief further said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken care of the tribal community.

"If anyone has taken care of the tribal brothers, then the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has done it. There are eight tribal brothers in the Modi government today," he said.

He said that today the poverty line in India has come down from 22 per cent to only 10 per cent "About 12 per cent of people have moved out of the poverty line. Out of these 12 per cent, a large number belong to our tribal brothers," Nadda added.

Nadda further said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, more than 3 crore houses have been built and given across the country, of which, 39 lakh houses have been approved for tribal brothers, out of which 29 lakh have been completed.

Lauding tribals for their effort in the freedom movement, the party president said, "Our tribal brothers speak very little, but have always been ready and working for the betterment of the society, for the country. When the freedom movement had not even started in India, at that time if anyone had raised their voice against the British, it was raised by our tribal brothers. Our tribal brothers fought this battle first from 1780, from the 18th century to 1857. Ever since Jharkhand was created BJP has never forgotten the Adivasi brothers."

He also lauded former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for creating Jharkhand.

Nadda raised questions on the intention of the Congress party. "Why Congress didn't think about Adivasis welfare. This is because they didn't want your (tribals) welfare but their own."

The National President of BJP also launched an attack on Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his mining lease and recent episodes related to Pooja Singhal.

"Hemant Soren and Corruption have become synonyms for each other...I was shocked to see mining lease in self(Soren) and, relatives' names...Crores of rupees recovered from one IAS and ruling party leaders were in pain," he added. (ANI)

