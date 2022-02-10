By Niranjan Mishra

Firozpur (Punjab) [India], February 10 (ANI): 72-year-old Gurbak Singh, who had come from Jalalabad to visit Bhagat Singh's memorial in Punjab's Hussainiwala on Thursday rued how all the political parties speak of making Punjab what Bhagat Singh had dreamt of but no one ever did.

Gurbak Singh further added, "This is the freedom fighters' land, but this land could not be what the freedom fighters had dreamt it to be. All the political parties speak of following their path but no one ever did."

Hussainiwala in Punjab's Firozpur district is no less than a pilgrimage site in India. This was the place where Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were cremated on the banks of river Sutlej. After India's Independence and partition, Hussainiwala became a part of Pakistan. Later the Indian government made an agreement with the Pakistan government under which Hussainiwala became a part of Indian territory. The traces of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War can also be seen here.

72-year-old Gurbak Singh had come from Jalalabad with his family to visit the freedom fighters' memorial site here. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged before the scheduled time in Lahore jail and their bodies were brought here secretly. Later his comrades performed his last rites and his samadhi has been built at the same place."

Divyanshu Chaurasia, a local said, "Pakistan is only a few kilometres from here. Earlier the train used to go there."

While showing the bullet marks on the old railway station building here, Divyanshu said that in the 1971 war, there was a lot of damage to this place. "This place was destroyed by the Pakistani Army in the 1971 war, it was rebuilt again in 1973", he informed.

Chaurasia said, "The Pakistan border can be seen from this place-people are both thrilled and scared about it.

In the upcoming elections, the people of Hussainiwala are ready to vote in the hope of a good government. The people of Ferozepur urban want a Punjab which Bhagat Singh had dreamt of. He said that the biggest problem in Hussainiwala is alcohol.

Jagir Singh of Hussainiwala village said, "Narcotics are sold in plenty in this area. Bhagat Singh never wants drugs to be sold. In so many years we have seen so many governments but nothing has changed. So this time we will vote for change and want Bhagat Singh's dream of Punjab to fructify."

Kulwant Singh said, "In the last 75 years we have seen all the parties' governments and this time people want some change. Politicians come and leave with promises but they never got any work done. Drug addiction can also end if the government wants it, but governments do not seem to want it."

Hussainiwala youth are facing problems in employment and education. 18-year-old Amarendra Singh, who will cast his vote for the first time this time said that due to poverty and household responsibilities, he could study only till class 10 and then started working. "Till now all the parties and governments talk about making Punjab Bhagat Singh's dream state, but no one does anything. They come only once to ask for the vote but never get back to know about the people."

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

