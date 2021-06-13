Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) Two days after Mukul Roy quit the BJP and returned to the TMC, his close aide, saffron party's Scheduled Caste Morcha president Dulal Bar, on Sunday said "nothing is impossible in politics", stoking speculations over his next move.

Bar clarified that he had followed in Roy's footsteps and joined the BJP in 2017.

"He (Roy) was my leader in Trinamool, I had joined the BJP because of him. Nothing is impossible in politics. At present, I am the president of BJP state SC Morcha, only future will say what I do next," he said, maintaining that "politics is an industry of possibilities".

North 24 Parganas zilla parishad member Ratan Ghosh, another close associate of Roy, has also declared that he would resign from all positions in the BJP.

Ghosh, who had joined the BJP just before the elections, has expressed his desire to return to the TMC fold, claiming that he was not being able to put up with the ideals of the saffron party.

Similarly, BJP leader Sunil Singh, a former MLA from Noapara and a relative of party MP Arjun Singh, raised eyebrows when he said Roy's departure will affect the saffron camp in the state.

Singh has, however, denied any possibility of leaving the BJP.

Slamming the turncoats, who are making a beeline for the TMC, Natabari MLA Mihir Goswami, who joined the saffron camp in the run-up to the elections, said those who see politics as a business may change parties frequently, asserting that such migrations will not affect his party.

"There are some leaders who cannot stay far from the power centre. These are the ones who joined the BJP, hoping that it would come to power," he said.

Meanwhile, Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that it is for the party's top leadership to decide if it would entertain all such appeals.

Education minister Bratya Basu said that those who had sabotaged the party will not be allowed to return.

Several other TMC turncoats, including former MLAs Sonali Guha and Dipendu Biswas, have appealed to Banerjee to take them back under her wings, following the BJP's drubbing in the assembly elections.

The TMC supremo, during a recent press meet, said she will not accept pleas of leaders, who had abandoned her ship just ahead of the April-May elections.

