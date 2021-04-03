Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): Attacking the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliances and other Left-wing political parties in Kerala, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the politics of Left-parties depend on three things - corruption, violence and appeasement of minorities.

Addressing a rally at Kannur district of poll-bound Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "The day since the ideology of communism has been imported to India, people trusted them. But they cut-off the legs of people who dared to challenge their ideology."

Alleging that Left parties would deprive people of their basic needs if they vote for BJP, Sitharaman said, "You vote for BJP, you would not be given water and would not be allowed to open a business in your village. Your survival is at stake. Violence is their (Left) only 'mantra'. Their politics depend on corruption, violence and appeasement of minorities. Left is doing politics of violence in Kerala and Bengal."

Taking a dig at the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, Sitharaman said, "Economy suffered because of the corruption under UPA...because of Congress-led UPA."

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

