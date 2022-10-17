Voting for the Congress presidential elections concluded on Monday(Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Voting ended for Congress presidential elections on Monday with the delegates casting their vote to choose the party's next chief between former union ministers Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates were eligible to cast their vote in the election. Both Kharge and Tharoor campaigned ahead of the polls and Congress will get a leader outside the Nehru-Gandhi family as president after 24 years.

Also Read | BMW Accident on Purvanchal Expressway: ‘All Four Of Us Will Die’, ‘Predicted’ Victims in Facebook Live Before Fatal Crash.

The new party chief will have his task cut out with assembly elections having already been declared in Himachal Pradesh and poised to be held in Gujarat.

The presidential election has taken place at the culmination of the party's organisational elections and has come at a time Congress faces multiple challenges.

Also Read | Samsung Developing MicroLED on Silicon for AR Headsets.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi was among those who cast their ballot.

"I have been waiting for a long time," Sonia Gandhi had said when media persons asked her on the poll. Sonia Gandhi cast her vote at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her mother Sonia Gandhi and cast her vote.

The results will be declared on October 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)