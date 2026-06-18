India News | Polling Concludes with 100 Percent Turnout in Karnataka MLC Elections; Counting to Begin at 5 Pm

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Thursday informed that polling for the Biennial Elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council-2026 recorded 100 per cent turnout, with all 222 electors casting their votes, and counting scheduled to begin at 5 pm.

According to an official communication issued by MK Vishalakshi, Secretary, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretariat and Returning Officer for the biennial elections, voting figures till 2:20 pm showed complete participation.

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"In continuation of my Letter/E-mail regarding commencement of the Biennial Election to Karnataka Legislative Council-2026, I am to inform you the details of polling status hour-wise as follows," the letter stated.

The communication further confirmed full turnout, stating: "Till 2.20 pm -- Total No. of Electors: 222; Total Votes polled till 2.20 p.m.: 222; Total Percentage of Polling: 100%."

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Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responded to allegations of cross-voting during the Legislative Council elections, saying that the process involves a secret ballot and stressing that the Congress has no role in such claims.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "Why should we ask for cross-voting? It is a confidential vote. Secret ballot vote. Why should one worry? Nobody should worry. It all depends on the leadership and their party's ideology. We do not want to get involved in any of the cross-voting. We don't know about it. Let's wait till 6 o'clock and see," he said.

Senior Congress leaders expressed confidence that the party would win all five seats it is contesting.

Congress MLA and former minister Santosh Lad expressed confidence in the party's prospects and said, "We are very confident, and according to me, all five candidates will win comfortably."

Senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi also asserted that the party had the required numbers to secure victory. "All five of our contestants will win; there is no doubt. We have the numbers necessary to win," he said.

Admitting the presence of factions within the party, Jarkiholi added, "Yes, there are groups in Congress, but they will still vote for the party."

Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao echoed similar confidence and said, "We will win all five seats with our own votes. We took our MLAs yesterday, where mock voting was also held. We have enough numbers."

Voting for the seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council was conducted at Vidhana Soudha and concluded at 4 pm. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)