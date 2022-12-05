Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 5 (ANI): As the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls culminated on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharathi said the polling in 14 districts ended peacefully.

Addressing the press at the end of polling in the final phase, Bharathi said, "Senior citizens above 80 years of age voted and even disabled came out in numbers to vote. Wheelchairs were arranged for them."

She added that the third-gender, too, voted enthusiastically in the state.

"Voters in Vadgam in Banaskantha, who hadn't voted in previous elections, too, voted this time," she said.

Gujarat recorded an overall voter turnout of 58.80 per cent till 5 pm in the second phase of polling for 93 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Polling for the second and final phase began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties were in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections. Over 2.51 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. Voting was held in 89 constituencies in the first phase. Votes will be counted on December 8. (ANI)

