Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], April 8 (ANI): The 'vote-from-home' facility for citizens over 85 years of age and persons with disabilities has begun in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district for Lok Sabha elections.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said that polling parties have been dispatched from Sports Stadium Gopeshwar to three assembly constituencies

"Lok Sabha elections have begun in Chamoli with home voting. On Monday, 55 polling parties were dispatched from Sports Stadium Gopeshwar to all three assembly constituencies for home voting," Chamoli DM posted on X.

The Election Commission, which announced the Lok Sabha poll schedule last month, had said that there will be 'vote-from-home' facilities for citizens over 85 years of age and persons with disabilities for the Lok Sabha elections.

The commission said that persons with disabilities with a 40 per cent benchmark disability can vote from home. The commission said that at polling stations, volunteers and wheelchairs will be deployed and transport facilities for persons with disabilities and the elderly will be arranged.

Uttarakhand will go to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Voting in Uttarakhand will be held for all five Lok Sabha seats.

Chamoli is part of the Garhwal parliamentary seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won all five seats - Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar and Haridwar.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been campaigning to bolster the prospects of BJP candidates. He held a roadshow in Chamoli's Tharali along with the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Anil Baluni last month. Baluni is in the fray from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat. (ANI)

