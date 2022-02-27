Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Peaceful polling is taking place amid adequate deployment of security personnel at all polling booths in the Prayagraj district, said the SSP Ajay Kumar on Sunday.

The senior police officer also said that action will be taken against anyone hindering the peaceful polling, adding that the administration will lodge FIR and miscreants will face tough action.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Won Hearts of People Through His Development Agenda, Says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.

"Adequate security has been deployed at all the polling booths. Polling is taking place in a peaceful atmosphere. Action will be taken against anyone who tries to create problems or indulges in hooliganism, and FIR will be lodged and they will be sent to jail," Kumar told ANI.

Polling is underway in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi and Raebareli.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 50 Cases of Mouth Cancer Detected in Firozabad in 20 Days During Screening.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase whose electoral fate will be decided by about 2.24 crore electorates. The polling will conclude at 6 pm today.

Polling for four phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already been concluded and the fifth phase is underway today.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)