Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): Voting for 35 seats of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation began today amid tight security and would continue till 5 pm, an election official informed.

There will be a total of 35 councillors and the wards have been increased from 26 to 35, this time.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections are more important and politically interesting as it is the first time AAP is contesting the municipal corporation elections while the BJP is also putting in their 100 per cent efforts to win the elections.

On AAP entering contesting polls, the locals said that it is always good to see a new political party contesting polls as it gives more choice to the voters.

"Parks are lying unused and roads are dirty, Chandigarh municipal poll was necessary," said Ashish Gupta, a local who has cast his vote today.

The counting of votes will take place on December 27. (ANI)

