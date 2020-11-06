New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Officials from the Health Ministry on Friday informed a parliamentary committee on Urban Development (UD) of the risk of coronavirus infection due to pollution.

The Parliamentary Committee, chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal, discussed the steps taken by administrations of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab states.

In their presentation before the parliamentary panel, health ministry officials said, "The possibility of COVID-19 infection due to pollution has increased. Droplets can remain in the air longer due to pollution, thereby increasing the chances of catching the virus."

Speaking to ANI, a member of the parliamentary panel said that the Health Ministry also informed the committee that people may suffer from cold and cough more due to pollution, and it may increase COVID-19 infection. This could also lead to a decreased average age of Indians.

In the presentation by the Ministry of Health, it was also been said that due to pollution, the average age of people in India has decreased by 1.7 years. The Ministry of Health has to make clear that the health of Indians has been adversely affected due to pollution.

Additionally, it was also pointed out that 21 cities among the 30 most polluted cities in the world were in India. (ANI)

