Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): A polytechnic student on Wednesday drowned in the sea near the Rama Krishna beach in Vishakhapatnam.

According to the 3 Town police station of Vishakapattanam officers, he was identified as Sriram, a resident of Birla Junction in Vishakapatnam. The deceased was a student of govt Polytechnic college in Kancharapalem.

Also Read | Tim Cook Meets PM Narendra Modi, Says ' Apple Committed to Growing, Investing Across the Country'.

The police said the drowning happened while Sriram and two friends were swimming in the seawater near the beach. The police added that one of them is also missing and a search and rescue operation for him is ongoing.

Over 200 people drowned in the sea at various beaches in and around Visakhapatnam between 2012 to 2022. RK beach in the city accounted for 60 per cent of deaths, according to official statistics.Research by the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO), National Centre for Earth Sciences (NCES), and the Andhra University (AU) has revealed that constant rip current zones at blue flag-certified Rushikonda Beach and RK Beach have become a danger to the beach visitors. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Discusses India's Tech-Powered Transformations With Apple CEO Tim Cook.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)