Puducherry, Sep 23 (PTI) Puducherry logged 543 fresh cases of coronavirus and eight related deaths on Wednesday, taking the total infection count to 24,227.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said eight more people, including two women succumbed to the viral infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday and the overall toll rose to 481.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 5,642 samples during last 24 hours.

Of the total 24,227 positive cases there were 4,853 active cases, 18,893 patients recovered and discharged.

The official said so far 1.49 lakh samples were tested and of them 1.20 lakh tested negative.

Results of examination of the remaining samples was awaited.

The total patients discharged during last 24 hours were 439.

The fatality rate was 1.99 percent while recovery rate was 77.96 percent.

Among the eight who died of the infection, seven hailed from Puducherry and remaining one patient died in Yanam region.

Most of the deceased had co-morbidities particularly diabetes and they were in the age group ranging between 45 and 77 years, he added.

