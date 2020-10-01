Puducherry, Oct 1 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday condemned the action of Uttar Pradesh police against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, when they were proceeding to meet the family of a rape victim.

In a tweet, the senior Congress leader said, "the action of the UP police clearly shows the Hitler Raj and Jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh."

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday after they were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while walking towards Hathras to meet a rape victim's family.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh by four men on September 14.

After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

