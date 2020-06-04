India News | Pondy CM Files Appeal in Madras HC over Free Rice Scheme Implementation

Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has filed an appeal in the Madras High Court challenging the dismissal of his petition against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's decision on implementation of the free rice scheme in the Union Territory.

When the appeal came up for hearing on Thursday, the first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy directed the Centre and Bedi's office to respond to it by July 23.

The appellant sought the court to declare as 'illegal' and 'ultra vires' the action of the Lt Governor in differing with the aid and advice of council of ministers to implement the free rice scheme for poor.

Bedi instead referred the matter to the union government consequentially to continue with payment of cash through DBT scheme in lieu of distribution of free rice.

Last February, a single judge of the court had dismissed a petition by Narayanasamy against Bedi's decision to disburse cash instead of free rice to ration cardholders, holding that the decision of the President was binding on the administrator and ministers of the union territory (UT).

The court had also said under the law governing UTs, the decision on behalf of the President would be taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Therefore, the decision for cash transfer instead of distribution of free rice is binding on the government of the UT, it had said.

Hence, the Puducherry CM has filed the present appeal.

