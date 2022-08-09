Puducherry, Aug 9 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi and sought upgradation of the territorial government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute to a university.

Official sources said in a release that Rangasamy, during the meeting with the Health Minister, wanted to also turn the college into a super- speciality hospital.

The Chief Minister said the institute, started in 2010, admits every year 180 students for UG courses, and offers PG courses in eight departments. There was a proposal with the institute to start PG courses in five more departments this year.

He said necessary funds should be provided by the Centre for the upgradation.

Rangasamy appreciated the policy of the Central government to start a medical college in every district across the country and asked the Centre to set up a medical college in Karaikal, 130 km from here.

