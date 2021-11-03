Puducherry, Nov 3 (PTI) Puducherry registered 29 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday pushing overall caseload to 1,28,106.

Each of the four regions of Union Territory-- Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam reported less than 10 fresh cases. While Puducherry logged nine fresh cases Karaikal reported eight cases and Yanam and Mahe regions reported four and eight fresh cases respectively.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 2454 samples.

The active cases were 359 of whom 73 patients were in hospitals and remaining 286 patients were in home isolation.

No fresh fatality was reported today from any of the four regions.

Fatalities remained 1859.

Fifty- eight patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty -four hours while overall recoveries were 1,25,888.

Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said the government has tested so far 19.23 lakh samples and found 16.26 lakh out of them to be negative.

Test positivity rate was 1.18 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.27 percent respectively, he said.

The Department of Health has administered so far 11,32,702 doses and they comprised 7,27,420 first doses and remaining 4,05,282 were second doses.

