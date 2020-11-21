Puducherry, Nov 21 (PTI) Puducherry logged 65 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday taking the total infection count in the union territory to 36,648.

The toll due to the viral infection remained 609 as no new deaths were reported.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that the new positive cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,537 samples in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Saturday.

Kumar said 82 patients were discharged during last twenty four hours from hospitals.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and 96.70 percent respectively.

Of the 3.77 lakh samples tested so far 3.36 lakh turned out to be negative, the Director said.

While Puducherry region of Union Territory accounted for 32 of the 65 fresh cases, Karaikal had 10, Yanam had three and Mahe region 14.

While the total active cases were 602, the total number of patients treated and discharged so far were 35,437.

