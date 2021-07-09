Puducherry, July 9 (PTI) Puducherry recorded 126 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday raising the tally to 1,18,697.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 6,048 samples with Puducherry region accounting for 103 cases followed by Karaikal 6 and Mahe region 17.

One more person died due to the deadly virus raising the toll to 1,768.

While 192 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours, the overall recoveries were 1,15,234, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.

The active cases were 1695 of whom 230 were in hospitals and remaining 1,465 in home isolation.

The Director said the test positivity rate was 2.08 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 97.08 percent.

On the vaccination front, 37,485 health care workers and 22,923 front line workers have been vaccinated so far.

He also said that 4.09 lakh people coming under the category of either 60 years and above or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been inoculated.

In all 5.64 lakh people including those who had the second jab of vaccination have been covered in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary T Arun said the Health department is holding second vaccination festival in Union Territory for three days from Saturday.

Vaccination would be available free of cost at all government hospitals, primary health centres and also designated centres.

He said the vaccination festival held from June 16 to 21 had registered good response.

The administration is keen that all the eligible persons are being covered so that Puducherry would emerge a totally vaccinated Union Territory.

