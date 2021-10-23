Puducherry, Oct 23 (PTI) Puducherry added 53 fresh infections to its COVID-19 tally, which rose to 1,27,674 in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 3,518 samples were spread over Puducherry 30, Karaikal 15, Yanam one and Mahe 7.

The active cases were 457 of whom 90 patients were under treatment in hospitals and the remaining 367 were in home isolation.

Two more persons hailing from Puducherry died of the infection raising the overall toll to 1,855.

The health department has tested so far 18.90 lakh samples and found 15.97 lakh out of them to be negative.

Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said 48 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours while the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,362.

The test positivity rate was 1.51 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.19 percent respectively.

The Department of Health has administered so far 10,96,134 doses which included 7,16,928 first doses and remaining 3,79,206 were second doses.

