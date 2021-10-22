Puducherry, Oct 22 (PTI) Puducherry registered 57 fresh cases of coronavirus, 56 recoveries and one related fatality in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The cumulative positives rose to 1,27,621 with the addition of the new cases that were identified at the end of examination of 3126 samples.

The new cases were spread over Puducherry 31, Karaikal 14 and Mahe 12. Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any new case of infection.

The total active cases were 454 of whom 93 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 361 patients were in home isolation.

Director of Health G. Sriramulu said that while 56 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,314.

One more patient hailing from Mahe succumbed to the infection raising the toll to 1,853. The Department of Health has tested so far 18.87 lakh samples and found 15.94 lakh out of them to be negative.

The Director said the test positivity rate was 1.82 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.19 percent respectively.

The health department has administered so far 10,92,656 doses which included 7,16,164 first doses and 3,76,492 second.

