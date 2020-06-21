Chandigarh [India], June 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday approved the suspension of Poonam Kangra as a non-official Member of Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes.

This came after the registration of abetment to suicide case against her, Punjab government said.

"Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has approved the suspension of Poonam Kangra as non-official Member of Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes, following the registration of abetment to suicide case against her," the Government of Punjab tweeted earlier today. (ANI)

