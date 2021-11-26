New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Noting that poor now had access to quality infrastructure which was once limited to people with resources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that 'sabka saath-sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas' is the most potent manifestation of the spirit of the constitution.

Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court here, the Prime Minister said the government has shown that it does not do any discrimination in development.

"Sabka saath-sabka vikas, sabka vishwas-sabka prayas', this is the most powerful manifestation of the spirit of the Constitution. We have demonstrated that the government dedicated to the Constitution does not discriminate in development," he said.

"Today the poorest of the poor are getting the same access to quality infrastructure, which was once limited to the resourceful people. Today there is as much focus on the development of Ladakh, Andamans and northeast as it is on metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai," he added.

He said that the Constitution was framed keeping in view dreams of those who dedicated their lives to the country and also the country's traditions of thousands of years.

"Hundreds of years of dependence pushed India into several problems. The India that was once called a golden bird, was suffering from poverty, starvation and diseases. In that background, the Constitution always helped us in taking forward the nation. If we compare to other countries, then the nations that became independent around the same time as India, are way ahead of us today. It means, that a lot of things still need to be done. We have to reach the goal together," he said.

"In the morning I was with my colleagues in the legislature and the executive. And now I am with learned people of the judiciary. We all may have different roles, different responsibilities, different ways of doing things, but our faith, inspiration and source of energy is the same - our Constitution," he added.

The country is observing Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. (ANI)

