Jalna, Mar 4 (PTI) In second such incident this week, police on Thursday raided an illegal opium field and seized poppy plants valued at Rs 24 lakh and also arrested a person in Jalna district of Maharashtra, an official said.

The illegal cultivation of opium was being done at Chanegaon village in Badnapur tehsil, he said.

In a joint operation, the Local Crime Branch and the Badnapur police raided the field and recovered 96 kg of poppy plants valued at Rs 24 lakh, the official said.

The arrested person is the husband of a local village representative and associated with a farmer organisation, he said.

Badnapur police station chief Marooti Khedkar said the police had received information that the accused was cultivating opium in his field.

Acting on the information, the police carried out the raid and recovered poppy plants in the wee hours of Thursday, Khedkar said.

A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and relevant sections of the IPC, the police officer said.

This was the second incident of opium cultivation being discovered in the district this week.

On March 1, the police unearthed poppy cultivation at Mauj Gopi village in Jafrabad tehsil and seized poppy plants worth Rs 11 lakh.

Opium is dried latex obtained from the seed capsule of the opium poppy plant and it is chemically processed to produce heroin.

Opium and poppy straw have been classified as "narcotic drug" under the NDPS Act.

The Central Bureau of Narcotics, under the Union finance ministry, gives licence for its legal production in three states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)