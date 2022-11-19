Dehra Dun [India], November 19 (ANI): The portals of the Badrinath Dham will be closed this evening for the winter season.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay told ANI that the portals of Badrinath Dham will be closed for winter at 3.35 pm today.

On Sunday, Devdolis will leave for Pandukeshwar, he said.

In late October, the portals of the Kedarnath Dham too were closed for the winter season.

The doors of the eleventh Jyotirlinga Lord Kedarnath were shut for the winter as per rituals with chanting of Vedic hymns accompanied by music played by local musical instruments, the tunes of the army band, and cheers of scores of devotees.

As per traditions, it is believed that after the portals are shut, Lord Kedarnath becomes austere for six months of winter in the Himalayas for the welfare of the people.

Traditionally, the gates of the two shrines remain closed for six months during winter before it opens again.

This year the Chardham Yatra began on Akshaya Tritiya, on May 3 while the doors of Kedarnath Temple opened on May 6. (ANI)

