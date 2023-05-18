Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): Portals of the Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib, the Sikh shrine in Uttarakhand are scheduled to open for devotees on May 20, officials said.

The Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Management Trust Management Trust on Thursday said that On account of heavy snowfall in Hemkund, the trust has decided that only 2500 pilgrims will be allowed to visit the revered shrine on the first day of its opening. Officials had earlier said that in view of heavy snow in Hemkund Sahib, a ban has been imposed on the travel of children and elders above 60 years of age, said officials on Monday.

Further on also the number of visitors to the shrine will be restricted and will be increased once the snow melts in the month of June.

Earlier on May 14, Chamoli collector Himanshu Khurana walked for 18 kms and took stock of ongoing preparations for the yatra.

DM Khurana began his inspection from Govind Ghat Gurudwara and reached Hemkund Sahib.During his visit, he also instructed responsible officials to make all the necessary arrangements within the time frame.

He inspected all the arrangements like electricity, water, toilets, cleanliness, and health facilities.Apart from that, DM also reviewed facilities en route of the yatra like railings, parking, approach roads, bridges, rain shelters, benches and the rescue helipad.

He asked officials to raise hectometre stones and signage in the route for the convenience of pilgrims. He also instructed the Jal Sansthan to start water ATMs in Ghangharia and provide water ATMs near the medical relief post and passenger shed in Bhundar, said an official.State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has been deployed at Bhundar and Ghangaria, the main halts of Sri Hemkund Sahib road, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the administration, SDRF has been deployed for the smooth and safe journey of all the devotees. (ANI)

