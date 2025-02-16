New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Porters (coolies) who were present during the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station recount the events of the tragic night, further stating how they helped the passengers to get out of the station. As many as 18 people were killed and 15 others were injured in the fatal incident.

A porter, Jitesh Meena, who works at the railway station, told ANI that they saw a huge crowd and anticipated the situation.

"The incident happened around 9.15-9.30 pm yesterday. We were working at the gate. Some of the porters had gone inside (the station) to help the passengers with luggage. They saw the huge crowd and sensed the situation, they came out and said that a stampede has broken out."

He added, "All porters left their work and helped the administration as much as possible...We helped the passengers get out (of the station). We carried those who were critically injured or those who had died on our carts. Ambulance and administration were at the spot, but the crowd was immense. What could they have done? Within 15-20 minutes, administration, vehicles, fire brigade and all other vehicles reached the spot. Administration too helped a lot...All the porters played a good role by risking their own lives..."

Another porter (coolie) told ANI that there was a huge rush and said he saw a man carrying the body of his daughter. He also claimed how they arranged money for the man and sent him off in an auto

"...There was a huge rush around 9.15 pm and then a stampede broke out. A man came out with tears in his eyes, carrying his dead daughter...He told us that he didn't have any money. So, we, the porters, collected money, gave him auto fare and arranged an auto for him. He had lost his slippers and mobile by then. His wife had gone missing by then...All of us porters joined in, in rescuing people...There was a huge crowd at the station. I had never seen such a crowd before..."

Earlier in the day, Indian Railways gave an ex-gratia of rupees 10 lakh to the kin of all the 18 deceased. An amount of rupees 2.5 lakh to grievously injured passengers and a compensation of rupees 1 lakh for passengers with minor injury were distributed to the 15 injured, during the day, the statement said.

The two member high level committee announced to probe yesterday's untoward incident has begun its work. The committee comprises Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner and Nar Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Northern Railway, both Higher Administrative Grade officers, it said. (ANI)

