Araria (Bihar) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A portion of a bridge over the Bakra river collapsed in Araria on Tuesday.

People and some vehicles that were on the bridge at the time of the incident were rescued.

Locals said that the bridge was old and it was trembling following heavy rainfall in the region.

Circle Officer, Ashok Kumar told reporters, "As soon as I was informed about the incident, I reached the spot. People and some vehicles on the bridge, who had drowned in the river below, were rescued."

"According to the eyewitnesses, there was a tractor, a bike and an autorickshaw on the bridge at the time it collapsed," Kumar added. (ANI)

