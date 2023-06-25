New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A portion of a building collapsed in Delhi's RK Puram market area on Sunday.

Further details are awaited.

It is noteworthy that Delhi and its adjoining states witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday early morning. The southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi bringing respite to people from heat, however, the rains caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and NCR.

Earlier, in the day, a portion of a building in Mumbai's Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East) collapsed on Saturday following heavy rainfall, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

Some portions of the ground plus the upper three floors of buildings collapsed. Two people are stranded in the building, said the official.

Two persons from the third floor were rescued, and two are stranded on the first floor of the building.

A rescue operation for two trapped persons is in progress. As of now, no injuries have been reported. (ANI)

