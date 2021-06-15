New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said that a portion of the Ring Road has been closed after some bricks fell down from the Monkey Bridge near the Red Fort, officials said.

The traffic police took Twitter to inform citizens about the incident.

"From Salimgarh to ISBT Kashmere Gate, the road on the right side has been closed due to falling bricks from Monkey Bridge," they tweeted.

The incident took place on late Monday evening. The work is underway, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)