Gurugram, Jul 31 (PTI) A portion of a flyover on the Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway fell on the road below on Sunday after cracks appeared in it, officials said.

A three-foot block from the flyover at the Shikopur crossing fell on the road below around 9:30 am. A major accident was averted since it was a Sunday and there was not much traffic.

Also Read | Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Government Extends Financial Support to COVID-19 Orphans.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) swung into action immediately. It barricaded the damaged portion of the flyover and started the repair work.

The NHAI has also ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Also Read | BJP-JDU Will Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Together, Narendra Modi Will Be BJP’s PM Candidate: Amit Shah.

"A probe is on and action will be taken in accordance with the report," NHAI Director Ajay Arya said.

Earlier, the Rampur flyover was damaged twice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)