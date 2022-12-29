Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): After the Indian Air Force successfully test-fired BrahMos extended-range missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter, (Retd) Lt. Gen VK Chaturvedi heaped praise on the Indian forces calling it an extremely positive step towards the modernisation of the armed forces.

"It's a major milestone. it's an extremely positive step towards the modernisation of our armed forces. We mounted a BrahMoS extended-range missile on the Sukhoi-30 and it successfully hit the intended target in the Bay of Bengal," said (Retd) Lt. Gen VK Chaturvedi.

He said though the BrahMoS is a short-range missile with a range of upto 400Km, he hopes that there will be longer-range missiles in the forseeable future, which can hit targets 700-800 kms away.

"It's an outstanding achievement for our scientists. They developed the extended-range Brahmos missile and mounted it on a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft. BrahMoS is a short range missile with a range of upto 400Km. But I'm sure in future, we will make long-range Brahmos missiles capable of striking targets 700-800 kms away. No missile system can match the BrahMoS today. It's a great achievement for us and our Indian scientists," (Retd) Lt. Gen VK Chaturvedi told ANI in an exclusive interview.

Chaturvedi added that 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) is a very important goal for India. PM Modi set a goal for 'Aatmanirbharta' and the country is in the process of accomplishing it, he said.

"These achievements demonstrate the capability of our scientists. The BrahMoS is much more effective on both fronts (Pakistan and China borders). It's a supersonic missile which can hit targets far away. It's also difficult to destroy a BrahMoS cruise missile with anti-missile systems. Pakistan doesn't pose any danger to us. Pakistan wouldn't dare needle us if it comes to realise our military strength. We need to focus on China now. Whatever weapon systems Pakistan developed were all done with China's help. They are heavily dependent on the Chinese. As far as China is concerned, if we can extend the range of the Brahmos from 400 to 800 kms, the whole of China will come within its strike range," he added.

On China asserting its territorial claims on Taiwan, which broke away from the Chinese mainland and is now recognised globally as a separate geographical entity, Lt. Gen Chaturvedi said, "Taiwan is a democracy. Taiwan declared itself a democratic country. China's claim on Taiwan is purely born out of its geopolitical ambitions. Japan, Australia and now the Philippines have placed orders for BrahMoS cruise missiles from India. This is a great milestone for India and our scientists." (ANI)

