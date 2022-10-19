Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast & east-central Bay of Bengal during the next two days, officials said on Tuesday.

While speaking to ANI Sunanda, Director of Vishakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre said that Cyclonic Circulation over the South Andaman sea & its neighbourhood now lies over the North Andaman sea. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast & east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

Notably, in view of the possible Cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha Government also yesterday asked district collectors to remain alert and closely monitor the situation.

In a review meeting with District administration and concerned departments, Special Relief Commission convey that "According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area is likely to form in the North Andaman Sea and its surrounding areas in the next 48 hours. It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic-Storm by 22nd October." Says a statement from the SRC office.

"But the possible path and its intensity of the storm are yet to be predicted, There is a possibility of getting a clear picture on this in the next two or three days." Added the statement.

"Discussing the precautionary measure, with various departments and district administrations of the coastal districts, Special Relief Commission asked the government officials of concerned departments not to leave the headquarters till the situation is not cleared and take all precautionary measures," the statement read further. (ANI)

