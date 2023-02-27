New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Delhi University's Centre for Child and Adolescent Wellbeing (CCAW) under the Department of Social Work revived its engagement with underprivileged children and organised a talent show for such kids.

The children's talent show was organised in collaboration with CIE Experimental Basic School, the Department of Education, the University of Delhi and children in the national capital's Indra Basti Timarpur.

Children of CIE School, Department of Education, University of Delhi and Indra Basti Timarpur participated enthusiastically in this programme, a press release from the centre stated.

The children were accompanied by their teachers and parents.

During the show, Dr Shashi Rani Dev (Honorary Director, CCAW), Professor Pamela Singla, Head of the Department at the Department of Social Work, children and staff planted a 'hope towards change'.

The CCAW revived the activities of post COVID 19 Pandemic along with her students who are working with children for their personality development, and psychosocial development and to engage them in creative activities.

CCAW started working with these children of marginalised communities based on psychosocial needs.

Today, it was the talent event in which all registered children participated with great enthusiasm.

In future, the CCAW will expand its activities with school children at the open community level for the optimal psychosocial development and well-being of children and adolescents. (ANI)

