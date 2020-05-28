India News | Post Cyclone, Claims for Damage to Property, Vehicles Poured In, Says Insurer

Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) A leading insurance company has received over 200 claims for damage to property and vehicles in the aftermath of cyclone 'Amphan', which left behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal.

At least 86 people were killed and lakhs were rendered homeless after the cyclone battered a dozen districts in Bengal, including state capital Kolkata, on May 20.

Also Read | Thane Bandh: Complete Shutdown in Thane City Till May 31 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise.

Sanjay Datta, the chief of claims, underwriting and reinsurance at ICICI Lombard, said on Thursday the company has received 165 property- and 51 motor-related claims.

The company had been facing shortage of manpower since the imposition of lockdown regulations, limiting the number of employees at office, he said.

Also Read | Assam's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 856 With 25 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

"We will try to settle the claims as per rules as soon as possible," he said.

Asked if the insurer would entertain people who have failed to renew their policies amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said the firm hasn't come across any such case so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)