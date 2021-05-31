Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) The BJP on Monday claimed post- poll violence continued unabated in West Bengal and the police under the Trinamool Congress government was doing precious little to act on the complaints of the opposition party.

Party state unit president Dilip Ghosh told reporters, the BJP had submitted to the chief secretary lists of several incidents in which activists of the saffron party were attacked by Trinamool Congress supporters following the announcement of assembly poll results on May 2, but no action was taken by the state administration.

"Today the son of our Bally candidate Baishali Dalmiya has been attacked by TMC goons in Behala area of the city. Recently our mandal president at Falta in South 24 Parganas district was beaten up mercilessly. Our leaders and their families are being attacked, but the administration is silent," Ghosh said.

He also alleged that there had been instances of BJP supporters being asked to approach the central forces when they sought swift police action based on their complaints.

On the relief measures due to cyclone Yaas, Ghosh said, "political considerations are influencing the distribution of relief and those really affected by the natural calamity are not getting it."

The BJP leader also alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not have the interests of the cyclone-hit people in her mind which was "apparent when she did not attend the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the destruction caused by Yaas.

The chief minister had said earlier this month that at least 16 people have lost their lives in post-poll violence in the state.

