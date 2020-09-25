Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government will put up posters of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at famous road crossings across the state.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to the state police on Thursday.

The initiative would be undertaken under 'Operation Durachari' to "reduce" crime against women here.

"The CM has instructed the state police to put up posters of the accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at famous road crossings in the state, as part of 'Operation Durachari'," the state government informed. (ANI)

