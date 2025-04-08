Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): With summer finally setting in, potters all over Udhampur have been enjoying a boom for their earthenware.

As people become more and more health aware and keep a look on the alternatives to metallic and plastic utensils and vessels, traditional earthenware ones have experienced an incredible resurgence as a popular trend.

Mohammad Rashid, who has been making clay pots for 45 years from Nagulta in Chenani area of Udhampur District of Jammu and Kashmir said they were expecting a very hot summer this year, which resulted in a spike for earthen items.

"The market demand for our earthen items has gone up considerably, so we are operating day and night to make clay pitchers, jugs, glasses, and other things," he said.

Rashid also attributed the government policies since 2014 led by Prime Minister Modi for providing potters like him with great advantages, which has motivated them to pursue their ancient craft.

"Only after 2014 did people really understand the importance of earthen vessels," he said. "These days, people like to have drinking water from clay pitchers during summer, and so we're working day and night to produce earthenware items for the summer season," he further added.

Parveen Akhtar appealed to people to use more of earthenware.

"People should use more of earthenware instead of other substances...it will keep you healthy and helps in keeping the water purified. There are no side effects of this... we are really happy that using earthenware utensils has kept older traditions alive...." Akhtar said speaking to ANI.

Rabia Akhtar, a relative of Mohammad Rashid said that the whole family had been creating the earthen utensils.

"It was my grandfather who had started making these utensils and gradually the whole family got involved in this... We are really happy we are still able to do this...." she said. (ANI)

